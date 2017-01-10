There Might Be One Way We Can Get Rid of Trump Before He Does Too Much Damage | Alternet Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: AlterNet.org Seeded on Tue Jan 10, 2017 3:39 PM politics25th-amendmentget-rid-of-trump Discuss: ! Now is a good time to study up on the 25th Amendment. By Janet Allon / AlterNet keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment