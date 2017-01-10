Newsvine

Par4TheCourse

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16730 Comments: 137239 Since: Aug 2009

'You can't arrest me — I'm white!': Protesters dressed as Klansmen ejected from Sessions hearing

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Tue Jan 10, 2017 2:21 PM
Discuss:

Two protesters dressed in Ku Klux Klan robes were ejected from Sen. Jeff Sessions’s (R – AL) Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday after they stood up and sarcastically cheered on the prospective United States Attorney General.

Brad Reed

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor