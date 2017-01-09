Volkswagen scandal: us arrests volkswagen executive on fraud charges, Auto News, ET Auto

Agents arrested Oliver Schmidt, who led the German automaker's US regulatory compliance office from 2014 to March 2015, in Florida on Saturday, the newspaper reported, citing two unnamed sources with knowledge of the arrest.
AFP
