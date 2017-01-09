Newsvine

Par4TheCourse

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16717 Comments: 137154 Since: Aug 2009

Volkswagen scandal: us arrests volkswagen executive on fraud charges, Auto News, ET Auto

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Economic Times
Seeded on Mon Jan 9, 2017 10:07 AM
Discuss:

Agents arrested Oliver Schmidt, who led the German automaker's US regulatory compliance office from 2014 to March 2015, in Florida on Saturday, the newspaper reported, citing two unnamed sources with knowledge of the arrest.

AFP

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor