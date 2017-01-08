Newsvine

Trump Lays The Groundwork For Impeachment With Tirade Defending Russian Hacking

President-elect Donald Trump couldn't help himself and dug the hole deeper by spending Saturday morning offering up a full-throated defense of Russia and their hacking during the US presidential election.

Jason Easley

