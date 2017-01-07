DeRuyter Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Entice a 12-Year-Old Girl

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Floyd Wood, age 48, of DeRuyter, New York, pled guilty today to attempting to entice a 12-year-old girl into a sexual encounter.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Richard S. Hartunian and Special Agent in Charge Andrew W. Vale of the Albany Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As part of his plea, Wood admitted that in April 2016, while text messaging with someone he believed was a female acquaintance, he arranged to meet with the acquaintance and her 12-year-old daughter at a Syracuse hotel to engage in a sexual encounter with both the mother and daughter. Wood was actually corresponding with law enforcement officers. He was arrested at the Syracuse hotel where he was to meet the child and her mother, after having been observed at an adult store where he purchased items he intended to use in the encounter.