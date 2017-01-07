Former Newspaper Publisher, Mortgage Broker, Title Agent and Others Charged in $10 Million Mortgage Fraud Scheme

A former newspaper publisher, mortgage broker, title agent and other individuals are charged federally for their participation in a $10 million mortgage fraud scheme.

Wifredo A. Ferrer, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office, made the announcement.

Marco Laureti, 45, of Sunny Isles Beach, and Felix Mostelac, 44, of Miami Beach, are charged by Indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and multiple counts of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 (Case No. 16-60340-CR-ZLOCH). Michelle Cabrera, 48, of Miami Lakes, and Pedro Melian, 39, of Hialeah, are charged by criminal Information with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution (Case No. 16-60354-CR-DIMITROULEAS), If convicted, each defendant faces up to thirty years? imprisonment on each charged count.

According to court documents, defendants Laureti, Mostelac, Cabrera and Melian were involved with a $10 million mortgage fraud scheme. Laureti was a former newspaper publisher and owner of Laureti Publishing Company, in addition to being a licensed real estate sales associate and mortgage broker. Mostelac was Laureti’s associate and also the owner of several companies. Cabrera owned Florida Elite Title & Escrow in Davie and served as the title agent for these transactions. Melian also owned several companies.