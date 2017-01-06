Explaining White Polarization in the 2016 Vote for President: The Sobering Role of Racism and Sexism [PDF - 29 Pages]

The 2016 presidential campaign featured candidates who explicitly put issues of race and gender at the forefront of the discourse. Notably, 2016 also witnessed the largest gap between the presidential vote preferences of college-and non-college educated whites since at least 1980. While Trump enjoyed just a four point margin over Clinton among whites with a college degree (10 points smaller than Romney’s margin over Obama among that group in 2012), his advantage among non-college educated whites was nearly 40 points. This gap between college-and non-college educated whites was possibly the single most uniquely important divide documented in 2016.

While many election post-mortems were quick to make note of the education gap among whites in terms of presidential vote choice in 2016, explanations for the origins of this gap were a subject of greater debate. Two prominent explanations have been offered. The first is that white working class Americans have been left behind during the economic recovery that took place during the Obama presidency. Trump’s populist economic message, focusing on protectionism and other policies to help working people, resonated with this group. A second explanation is that Trump’s willingness to make explicitly racist and sexist appeals during the campaign, coupled with the presence of an African American president and the first major party female nominee, made racism and sexism a dividing line in the vote in this election. This led less educated whites, who tend to exhibit higher levels of sexism and racism, to support Trump, while more educated whites were more supportive of Clinton.