A federal grand jury sitting in Salt Lake City, Utah, returned an indictment yesterday charging Peter N. Nordberg, a former resident of Draper, Utah, with tax evasion, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Caroline D. Ciraolo, head of the Justice Department’s Tax Division, and U.S. Attorney John W. Huber for the District of Utah.
Utah Businessman Indicted for Tax Evasion
Seeded on Fri Jan 6, 2017 9:08 AM
