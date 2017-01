[Fiscal Year 2016 Annual Report - is 64 Pages PDF]

Washington, D.C. – Today the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank) released its Fiscal Year 2016 Annual Report highlighting its support of more than $8 billion in U.S. exports and an estimated 52,000 U.S. jobs. The Bank also announced it has transferred $284 million in deficit-reducing receipts to the U.S. Treasury's General Fund for fiscal year 2016.