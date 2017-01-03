Newsvine

Two New Castle Men Charged with Sex Trafficking a Minor, Producing Child Pornography

View Original Article: | USAO-WDPA | Department of Justice
PITTSBURGH - Two residents of Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, interstate transportation of a minor for purpose of engaging in unlawful sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and sex trafficking of a child, Acting United States Attorney Soo C. Song announced today.

The four-count Indictment named Ronald Kyle Hartman, 27, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, and David Michael Monrean, 24, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, as the defendants.

