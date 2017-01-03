Parental obesity linked to delays in child development, NIH study suggests

[Absolutely NO POLITICS - Deflecting or Derailing]

----------------------------

Children of obese parents may be at risk for developmental delays, according to a study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health. The investigators found that children of obese mothers were more likely to fail tests of fine motor skill — the ability to control movement of small muscles, such as those in the fingers and hands. Children of obese fathers were more likely to fail measures of social competence, and those born to extremely obese couples also were more likely to fail tests of problem solving ability.