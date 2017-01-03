The Preachers On Trump's Inaugural Podium

Donald Trump’s inaugural committee has announced that six faith leaders will take part in his swearing-in ceremony by offering prayers or delivering readings. Among them are Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder and dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and Bishop Wayne Jackson, who draped a prayer shawl from Israel over Trump’s shoulders when Trump made a campaign stop at his Great Faith Ministries International church in Detroit for a scripted interview. Here’s more on the other announced speakers: Paula White, Franklin Graham, Samuel Rodriguez and Timothy Dolan.