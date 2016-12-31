Newsvine

Par4TheCourse

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16653 Comments: 136766 Since: Aug 2009

5 teens shot at Mansfield hotel overnight

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDayton News, Ohio Headlines, Weather and Video | WDTN.com
Seeded on Sat Dec 31, 2016 12:20 PM
Discuss:

MANSFIELD (WCMH) — Five teenagers were shot at a hotel in Mansfield overnight, officials say.

WCMH

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor