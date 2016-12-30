Newsvine

Feds Slam Louisiana Town for Illegal Arrests – Courthouse News Service

(CN) – The Justice Department says police in a small Louisiana town routinely arrested and placed hundreds of residents in jail without probable cause based on a “hunch” or “feeling” that they were involved in criminal activity.

By ERIK DE LA GARZA

