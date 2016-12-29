Newsvine

Par4TheCourse

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16631 Comments: 136629 Since: Aug 2009

21 amazing photos that show what life is like in the coldest inhabited town on earth - ScienceAlert

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse View Original Article: sciencealert.com
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:50 AM
Discuss:

Humans are resilient, hardworking creatures.

And there's perhaps nowhere where that's more evident than in the tiny village of Oymyakon, Russia, regarded by most as the coldest permanently inhabited place on earth.

Temperatures average around -58 degrees Fahrenheit (-50 degrees Celsius) during the winter months, with the record low reaching -96.16 degrees Fahrenheit (-71.2 degrees Celsius) in 1924.

Adventurer and photographer Amos Chapple visited the village, as well as Yakutsk, its nearest city centre.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor