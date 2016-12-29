21 amazing photos that show what life is like in the coldest inhabited town on earth - ScienceAlert

Humans are resilient, hardworking creatures.

And there's perhaps nowhere where that's more evident than in the tiny village of Oymyakon, Russia, regarded by most as the coldest permanently inhabited place on earth.

Temperatures average around -58 degrees Fahrenheit (-50 degrees Celsius) during the winter months, with the record low reaching -96.16 degrees Fahrenheit (-71.2 degrees Celsius) in 1924.

Adventurer and photographer Amos Chapple visited the village, as well as Yakutsk, its nearest city centre.