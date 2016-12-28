Donald Trump rooster statue takes China by storm - CNN.com

A "yuge" statue.
A giant rooster sculpture, sporting the President-elect's signature hairdo and hand gestures, has been erected outside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, in China's northern Shanxi Province.
By Serena Dong, CNN
