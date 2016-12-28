United Shore Financial Services LLC Agrees to Pay $48 Million to Resolve Alleged False Claims Act Liability Arising from FHA-Insured Mortgage Lending

United Shore Financial Services LLC (USFS) has agreed to pay the United States $48 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by knowingly originating and underwriting mortgage loans insured by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Federal Housing Administration (FHA) that did not meet applicable requirements, the Justice Department announced today. USFS is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

“The settlement announced today holds United Shore accountable for its endorsement of ineligible loans for FHA mortgage insurance,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Over the past several years, the Civil Division, in collaboration with numerous U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, HUD and its Office of Inspector General, has diligently worked to hold FHA-approved lenders accountable for actions that deprived homeowners of their homes, wasted taxpayer funds, and contributed to the financial crisis. The settlement announced today is yet another success in this continuing effort.”

“The federal government insures loans on the condition that lenders comply with certain rules to safeguard federal funds,” said U.S. Attorney Barbara L. McQuade for the Eastern District of Michigan. “When lenders breach their duty of due diligence and make risky loans that go bad, taxpayers pay the bill. By holding accountable lenders who fail to comply with underwriting requirements, we hope to send a message to all lenders that they must comply with government standards for federally insured loans.”

“USFS acknowledged that it failed to comply with FHA underwriting and quality control (QC) requirements, resulting in improperly originated mortgages,” said U.S. Attorney John W. Vaudreuil for the Western District of Wisconsin. “While USFS deserves credit for acknowledging and resolving its conduct, that conduct not only resulted in substantial losses of public funds, but also put Wisconsin homeowners at risk of losing their homes or ruining their credit. This large settlement should send a clear message that such conduct will not be tolerated.”