Newsvine

Par4TheCourse

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16604 Comments: 136485 Since: Aug 2009

Trump communications director leaves to 'spend time with family' after staffer hints at sex scandal

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Sun Dec 25, 2016 9:45 AM
Discuss:

In a surprising Christmas Eve announcement, newly appointed White House communications director Jason Miller has stepped down from his position after a Trump transition member hinted on Twitter that a sex scandal may be brewing.

Tom Boggioni

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor