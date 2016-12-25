Trump communications director leaves to 'spend time with family' after staffer hints at sex scandal

In a surprising Christmas Eve announcement, newly appointed White House communications director Jason Miller has stepped down from his position after a Trump transition member hinted on Twitter that a sex scandal may be brewing.
Tom Boggioni
In a surprising Christmas Eve announcement, newly appointed White House communications director Jason Miller has stepped down from his position after a Trump transition member hinted on Twitter that a sex scandal may be brewing.
Tom Boggioni
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment