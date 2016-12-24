United States Attorney's Office Recovers Over $85,000,000 In Fiscal Year 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. ‐ Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that the Western District of New York Office recovered in Fiscal Year (FY) 2016, $85,638,249 as a result of wide‐ranging efforts in criminal, civil and asset forfeiture cases. As a result, $5,307,448 was given to victims of crime in the past year, while $2,066,693 was provided as aid to state and local law enforcement agency partners who worked hand in hand with the office on criminal cases, and more than $3,326,000 was collected in fines. As part of an effort to combat fraud, waste, and abuse directed against the government, the Office collected $74,053,099 in affirmative civil enforcement actions, which include proceedings involving health care fraud, government fraud, foreclosures, and more.

As Acting U.S. Attorney Kennedy characterized it, “while our Office is dedicated to the pursuit of justice at all costs, the fact that our Office took in $85,638,249—an amount which represents more than eight-and-a-half times the amount of money it took to operate our entire Office for the year—shows that we are doing so in what by any measure must be considered a remarkably efficient and cost-effective manner. Considering the fact that our Office employs about 108 people, our total recoveries equate to each employee in the Office individually recovering about $800,000.00 on behalf of the government, I’d say the American public is getting an astounding return on its investment. Not only did we succeed in recovering all of this money for the American taxpayers civilly, we did so while discharging, in the same exemplary manner, our obligation to enforce the criminal laws of the United States and to protect its citizens.”