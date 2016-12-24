Pastor Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud For Stealing Funds From Huntersville Area Church And Affiliated School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wade Malloy, 62, of Stanley, N.C., and former pastor of a Huntersville area church, appeared in court today and pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, for stealing money from the church and its affiliated parochial school, announced Jill Westmoreland Rose, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

U.S. Attorney Rose is joined in making today’s announcement by John A. Strong, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Charlotte Division, and Chief Cleveland L. Spruill of the Huntersville Police Department.