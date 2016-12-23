Newsvine

Gingrich May Have Wet His Pants With This 'Big Boo-Boo' (VIDEO)

Everyone with half a brain knows that President-elect Donald Trump is not going to “drain the swamp.” Sure, he said it, he campaigned on it, and millions of people voted for him on the basis of clearing out Washington and starting over with non-political types who have no idea what they’re doing. Because, reasons. And Obama. Newt Gingrich recently found out the hard way, though, that calling Trump on his lies can have dire consequences.

Like being forced to make the most inane Twitter video ever.

By Carrie MacDonald

