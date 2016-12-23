Newsvine

Par4TheCourse

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16588 Comments: 136371 Since: Aug 2009

Chinese media warns of a 'showdown with the US' after Trump names trade advisor - Business Insider

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:19 AM
Discuss:

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese state media on Friday expressed alarm and warned of a "showdown with the U.S." after President-elect Donald Trump named Peter Navarro, an economist who has urged a hard line against China, to head a new White House National Trade Council.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor