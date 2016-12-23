Chinese media warns of a 'showdown with the US' after Trump names trade advisor - Business Insider

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese state media on Friday expressed alarm and warned of a "showdown with the U.S." after President-elect Donald Trump named Peter Navarro, an economist who has urged a hard line against China, to head a new White House National Trade Council.
