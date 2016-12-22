Newsvine

Par4TheCourse

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 16578 Comments: 136315 Since: Aug 2009

FTC Action Halts Timeshare Resale Scheme

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse View Original Article: | Federal Trade Commission
Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:20 AM
Discuss:

Consumers lured into paying in advance to sell or rent their property

The Federal Trade Commission has charged the operators of a timeshare reselling scheme with bilking at least $15 million dollars from timeshare property owners by imposing hefty up-front fees based on false promises that they would sell or rent their properties.

At the FTC’s request, a federal court temporarily halted the operation and froze the defendants’ assets pending litigation. The agency seeks to permanently stop the allegedly illegal practices and return money to consumers.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor