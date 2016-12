The agony of opiate withdrawal is a drawn-out affair that lasts far longer than the gap between an addict’s fix. The fear of the pain, the screams of a rewired brain; we have names for these things. Tolerance, psychological addiction, the co-opting of the mesolimbic reward system.

Just labels, mere words that fail to capture the visceral, fluid horror of being a slave to the opioid.

The epidemic is real. So real that the statistics are depressingly familiar.

By Grownmangrumbles