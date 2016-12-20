'My baby's been shot!': 9-1-1 tapes reveal horrifying agony after 3-year-old killed by road raging driver

The 911 tapes have been released after the tragic shooting death of 3-year-old Acen King in Little Rock, Arkansas, this weekend. They reveal the horrific cries from a grandmother desperately hoping to save his young life.
Sarah K. Burris
The 911 tapes have been released after the tragic shooting death of 3-year-old Acen King in Little Rock, Arkansas, this weekend. They reveal the horrific cries from a grandmother desperately hoping to save his young life.
Sarah K. Burris
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment