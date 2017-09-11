Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18952 Comments: 151342 Since: Aug 2009

Trump Finally Realizes That "People F**king Hate Him" After 7 Months Of Failure In Office

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Mon Sep 11, 2017 8:33 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

According to an adviser, Donald Trump has finally realized that people "f**king hate him" which is why he caved and gave Democrats everything that they wanted in the debt ceiling deal.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor