Trump Uses Shelter Full Of Harvey Disaster Victims To Brag About The Size Of His Hands [Video]

Sat Sep 2, 2017
While doing a photo-op of handing out food to Harvey victims at a shelter, Donald Trump took a moment to brag about the size of his hands by informing the press that his hands were too big for the plastic gloves.

Jason Easley

