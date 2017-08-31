Texas Oil Driller Fined $4.2M for Fatal Rig Explosion

(CN) — A federal judge on Thursday levied a $4.2 million fine against a Houston-based oil driller for worker safety and environmental violations in connection with a platform explosion and fire that killed three workers.
RYAN KOCIAN
(CN) — A federal judge on Thursday levied a $4.2 million fine against a Houston-based oil driller for worker safety and environmental violations in connection with a platform explosion and fire that killed three workers.
RYAN KOCIAN
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.