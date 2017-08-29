Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18899 Comments: 150833 Since: Aug 2009

Life In Prison For Woman Convicted Of Murder Witnessed By Parrot | Law News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: lawnewz.com
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:05 PM
Discuss:

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her husband in a crime apparently witnessed by the man’s pet parrot.

The Associated Press

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor