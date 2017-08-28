Newsvine

Ted Cruz Falls Apart As MSNBC's Katy Tur Calls Out His Disaster Relief Hypocrisy

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) who opposed disaster relief for the victims of Hurricane Sandy had his hypocrisy called out as he begged for federal dollars for Texas.

Jason Easley

