"We will get Donald elected": Emails show Trump ally was working with Russia during campaign - Salon.com

Emails from Trump's inner circle suggest that Moscow was connected to his campaign through a business venture
Taylor Link
Image: Donald Trump; Felix Sater; Vladimir Putin (Credit: Getty/Jim Watson/Sergei Karpukhin//Youtube/Felix Sater)
Emails from Trump's inner circle suggest that Moscow was connected to his campaign through a business venture
Taylor Link
Image: Donald Trump; Felix Sater; Vladimir Putin (Credit: Getty/Jim Watson/Sergei Karpukhin//Youtube/Felix Sater)
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.