Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18889 Comments: 150768 Since: Aug 2009

Robert Reich (DEAR TRUMP VOTER If you voted for Donald Trump, I...) [Op-Ed]

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: robertreich.org
Seeded on Mon Aug 28, 2017 10:43 AM
Discuss:

If you voted for Donald Trump, I get it. Maybe you feel you’ve been so badly shafted by the system that you didn’t want to go back to politics as usual, and Trump seemed like he’d topple that corrupt system. 

Robert Reich

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor