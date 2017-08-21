Minneapolis attorney booted from law firm after he's exposed as the owner of neo-Nazi record label

A Minneapolis patent law firm has dismissed an attorney after his partners were alerted to his ownership of a record label that releases music by neo-Nazi and white supremacist artists.
Tom Boggioni
A Minneapolis patent law firm has dismissed an attorney after his partners were alerted to his ownership of a record label that releases music by neo-Nazi and white supremacist artists.
Tom Boggioni
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.