Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18835 Comments: 150445 Since: Aug 2009

Chuck Todd Exposes Republican Cowardice As Every GOP Leader Refuses To Go On TV To Defend Trump

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:27 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

On Meet The Press, NBC's Chuck Todd made it a point to tell viewers that not a single member of the Republican Congressional leadership or the White House go on his show to defend Trump.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor