Consumers Call Nestle Poland Spring Water 'a Colossal Fraud'

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CN) — Nestle’s marketing and sales of Poland Spring water has been “a colossal fraud perpetrated against American consumers,” 11 people claim in a federal class action.
CHRISTINE STUART
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CN) — Nestle’s marketing and sales of Poland Spring water has been “a colossal fraud perpetrated against American consumers,” 11 people claim in a federal class action.
CHRISTINE STUART
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.