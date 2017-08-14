Trump's Racism Exposed For All To See As Charlottesville Terrorist Was A White Supremacist

The President claimed that all sides committed acts of violence in Charlottesville, VA, but the person who rammed a car into a crowd of people killing one and injuring 19 idolized Hitler and held white supremacist views.
Jason Easley
