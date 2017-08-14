Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18793 Comments: 150183 Since: Aug 2009

Trump's Racism Exposed For All To See As Charlottesville Terrorist Was A White Supremacist

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 9:29 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The President claimed that all sides committed acts of violence in Charlottesville, VA, but the person who rammed a car into a crowd of people killing one and injuring 19 idolized Hitler and held white supremacist views.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor