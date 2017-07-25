Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 135 Seeds: 18803 Comments: 149742 Since: Aug 2009

John McCain Is Trying To Get Doctor Approval To Come To DC And Take Your Healthcare Away

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Tue Jul 25, 2017 7:10 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) who is battling brain cancer is trying to get doctors to approve him for travel so that he can come to Washington, DC tomorrow to vote to take healthcare away from 32 million Americans.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor