Bombshell report: Kremlin directed GOP congressman to stage pro-Putin 'show trial' on the House floor

A bombshell report claims that Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), who has long been described as “Putin’s favorite congressman,” was given explicit instructions by the Kremlin for how to attack sanctions against Russia last year.
Brad Reed
A bombshell report claims that Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), who has long been described as “Putin’s favorite congressman,” was given explicit instructions by the Kremlin for how to attack sanctions against Russia last year.
Brad Reed
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment