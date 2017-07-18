Mitch McConnell Announces Plan To Harm Even More People With Obamacare Repeal Only Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) caved to the far right and announced that he would bring to the floor a stand alone Obamacare repeal bill that will take healthcare away from 32 million Americans.
Jason Easley
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) caved to the far right and announced that he would bring to the floor a stand alone Obamacare repeal bill that will take healthcare away from 32 million Americans.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment