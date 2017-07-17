Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 135 Seeds: 18730 Comments: 149314 Since: Aug 2009

The Secret Service Just Put A World Of Russia Scandal Hurt On Donald Trump

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Mon Jul 17, 2017 5:45 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Secret rejected Trump's lawyer's argument that they should have vetted the Russians that Trump Jr. was meeting, but they were in the building to protect Trump, which means that President Trump knew about the meeting.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor