Opinion: It's Time For GOP To Save Itself and America From Nightmare of Trump Presidency

The Republican Party owes a debt to the public which it serves, however, nothing is owed to the Republican president who has proven that he is intent on serving only himself and his financial interests.
By Demetrius Harris
