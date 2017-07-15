Top Intel Dem: Kremlin Got the Message That Trump Welcomed Their Help to Win the Election

Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Friday that the Kremlin got the message that Donald Trump welcomed their help on the election.
Sarah Jones
Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Friday that the Kremlin got the message that Donald Trump welcomed their help on the election.
Sarah Jones
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment