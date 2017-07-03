Newsvine

Opinion: Koch Brothers Personify The Subversion of American Democracy

The Koch brothers represent a problem that subverts and strangles the ideology of the democratic process. Charles and David Koch, owners of Koch Industries have thrust themselves in the midst of our government with the root of all evil: Money. Make no mistake, they have been welcomed with open arms by a government short on ideas and long on greed.

By Demetrius Harris

