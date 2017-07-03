The Koch brothers represent a problem that subverts and strangles the ideology of the democratic process. Charles and David Koch, owners of Koch Industries have thrust themselves in the midst of our government with the root of all evil: Money. Make no mistake, they have been welcomed with open arms by a government short on ideas and long on greed.
Opinion: Koch Brothers Personify The Subversion of American Democracy
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 7:53 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment