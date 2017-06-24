Newsvine

California Democratic Speaker killed his own party's plan for single-payer healthcare

Hopes of single payer supporters across the country were dashed Friday night when the Democratic Speaker of the California legislature killed a single payer health insurance reform bill by written by California Democrats.

