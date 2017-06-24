Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18566 Comments: 148263 Since: Aug 2009

Iraqi Catholics Face Deportation Due to Trump Travel Ban Deal – Mother Jones

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMotherJones.com
Seeded on Sat Jun 24, 2017 3:09 AM
Discuss:

Many of these people, known as Chaldeans, helped Trump win Michigan.

Noah Lanard

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor