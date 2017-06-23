Newsvine

Trump administration cuts funding to group fighting neo-Nazis

Life After Hate — a nonprofit group dedicated to de-radicalizing white nationalist and neo-Nazi extremists and combating the rise of right-wing extremism — is losing its funding under the Trump administration.

David Ferguson

