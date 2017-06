Defendant admitted illegally taking over $10,000 dollars from the United Way of Central West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Spencer woman was sentenced today to six months in federal prison for defrauding the United Way, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Rhonda Kelley Conrad, 49, previously pleaded guilty to credit card fraud. She was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and $10,684.99 in restitution to the United Way of Central West Virginia.