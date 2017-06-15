From Russia With Blood: 14 Suspected Hits On British Soil That The Government Ignored

Lavish London mansions. A hand-painted Rolls-Royce. And eight dead friends. For the British fixer Scot Young, working for Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic meant stunning perks – but also constant danger. His gruesome death is one of 14 that US spy agencies have linked to Russia – but the UK police shut down every last case. A bombshell cache of documents today reveals the full story of a ring of death on British soil that the government has ignored.
By Heidi Blake (BuzzFeed News Investigations Editor, UK) Tom Warren (Investigations Correspondent) Richard Holmes (Investigations Reporter) Jason Leopold (BuzzFeed News Reporter) Jane Bradley (Investigations Correspondent) Alex Campbell (BuzzFeed News Deputy Investigations Editor, UK)