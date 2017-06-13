Former FDOT Employee And Her Husband Charged With Theft Of More Than $370,000 In Federal Grant Funds

Tampa, Florida – Acting United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow announces the return of an indictment charging Tracy Dean Tronco (51, Lakeland) and Alejo Tronco-Diaz (50, Lakeland) with one count of conspiracy to commit federal program theft, one count of mail fraud, and two counts of federal program theft. If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison for the conspiracy count, up to 20 years’ imprisonment on the mail fraud count, and up to 10 years in federal prison for each of the program theft counts.