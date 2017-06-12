Newsvine

John McCain Admits That American Leadership Was Better Under Obama Than Trump

Mon Jun 12, 2017
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) spent eight years doing nothing but criticizing and complaining about former President Obama's global leadership, but when asked if American leadership was better under Obama, McCain admitted that it was.

